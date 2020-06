Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 21:20 Hits: 4

DNA clues show that eelgrass growing underwater along Washington state shorelines is associated with fewer of the single-celled algae that produce harmful toxins in shellfish. Observations show this effect extends 45 feet beyond the edge of the eelgrass bed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200624172049.htm