Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 21:05 Hits: 3

The head of a major farm group on Wednesday blasted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a “barrier” for reducing greenhouse gases in biofuels.“The EPA has been the primary barrier to a lot of additional success that we can have in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/504391-farm-groups-calls-epa-a-barrier-for-emissions-reduction-in-biofuels