Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to take on climate change, according to a new survey. A Pew Research Center poll published Tuesday found that 65 percent of U.S. adults didn’t think the government...

