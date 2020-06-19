Fungal pathogen disables plant defense mechanism

Articles

Cabbage plants defend themselves against herbivores and pathogens by deploying a defensive mechanism called the mustard oil bomb. Researchers have now been able to show that this defense is also effective against the widespread fungus Sclerotinia sclerotiorum. However, the pathogen uses at least two different detoxification mechanisms that enable the fungus to successfully spread on plants defended in this way.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200619104310.htm