Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 14:01 Hits: 1

Researchers have shown that in polarized proton-proton collisions, the neutral pions in the very forward area of collisions -- where direct interactions involving quarks and gluons are not applicable -- still have a large degree of left-right asymmetry. This finding suggests that the previous consensus regarding the generation of particle in such collisions need to be reevaluated.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200623100122.htm