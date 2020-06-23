Scientists use protein, RNA to make hollow, spherical sacks called vesicles

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 18:53 Hits: 2

Using protein and RNA, scientists have created hollow, spherical sacks known as vesicles. These bubble-like entities -- which form spontaneously when specific protein and RNA molecules are mixed in an aqueous buffer solution -- hold potential as biological storage compartments. They could serve as an alternative to traditional vesicles that are made from water-insoluble organic compounds called lipids, researchers say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200623145312.htm