Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 14:24 Hits: 5

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt criticized protestors in Washington, D.C., after a tense Monday night of demonstrations that saw protestors attempt to topple the statue of President Jackson in Lafayette Square."I just left...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504051-secretary-of-the-interior-weighs-in-on-peaceful-protest-in-lafayette