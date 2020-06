Articles

Some common strains of influenza have the potential to mutate to evade broad-acting antibodies that could be elicited by a universal flu vaccine, according to a new study. The findings highlight the challenges involved in designing such a vaccine, and should be useful in guiding its development.

