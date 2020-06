Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 18:53 Hits: 3

A new study of 100 mobile apps for kids found that 72 violated a federal law aimed at protecting children's online privacy. Researchers developed a tool that can determine whether an Android game or other mobile app complies with the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200623145354.htm