Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 20:36 Hits: 3

A Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into California’s efforts to reduce vehicle emissions appeared to be politically motivated, a DOJ whistleblower wrote in testimony to lawmakers that was released Tuesday.John W. Elias, a DOJ career...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/504160-doj-whistleblower-sites-trump-tweets-as-impetus-for-investigation