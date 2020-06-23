EPA proposes delisting of Fridley Commons Park Well Field Superfund Site in Minnesota

News Releases from Region 05

Public comment period runs June 23 - July 23

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-035

FRIDLEY, Minn. (June 23, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed the removal of the 50-acre Fridley Commons Park Well Field Superfund Site from the National Priorities List (NPL).

The City of Fridley’s public water supply comes from 13 wells, eight of which are on site, along with a water treatment plant. The source of the site’s contamination has never been identified. The city regularly monitors well water quality. With contaminant concentrations below cleanup goals - federal maximum contaminant levels, or MCLs - EPA selected a “No Action” remedy for the site in 2005. Groundwater monitoring is ongoing.

"EPA continues to make good on its commitment to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups so the sites can be restored to productive use," said EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. "Encouraging redevelopment is part of EPA's core mission while helping the local economy in communities near Superfund sites."

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup, other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews, is required.

EPA’s 30-day public comment period on the delisting begins June 23 and closes July 23. The public may submit comments via:

Online: https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA-HQ-SFUND-1999-0013-0095

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

https://www.regulations.gov/docketBrowser?rpp=25&so=DESC&sb=commentDueDate&po=0&dct=SR%2BO&np=0&D=EPA-HQ-SFUND-1999-0013

For more information: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0506449

