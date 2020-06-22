The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists home in on pairs of atoms that boost a catalyst's activity

A study identified which pairs of atoms in a catalyst nanoparticle are most active in a reaction that breaks down a harmful exhaust gas in catalytic converters. The most active particles contained the biggest proportion of one particular atomic configuration -- one where two atoms, each surrounded by seven neighboring atoms, form pairs to carry out the reaction steps. The results are a step toward engineering cheaper, more efficient catalysts.

