Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 17:29 Hits: 2

For decades, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol has been dubbed 'good cholesterol' because of its role in moving fats and other cholesterol molecules out of artery walls. People with higher HDL cholesterol levels tend to have lower rates of cardiovascular disease, studies have shown.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622132957.htm