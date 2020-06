Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

As China upgrades pangolins to the highest protected status level, an alternative approach to using long standing forensic methods is helping wildlife crime investigators disrupt poachers and animal traffickers in an effort to bring them to justice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622133032.htm