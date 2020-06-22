Experimentally identifying effective theories in many-body systems

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 17:30 Hits: 6

One goal of science is to find physical descriptions of nature by studying how basic system components interact with one another. For complex many-body systems, effective theories are frequently used to this end. They allow describing the interactions without having to observe a system on the smallest of scales. Physicists have developed a new method that makes it possible to identify such theories experimentally with the aid of quantum simulators.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622133049.htm