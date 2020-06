Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 19:32 Hits: 7

Democrats are pitching a series of environmental measures, including tax credit assistance for renewables and carbon capture technology, as part of a broad transportation bill released Monday.The legislation, called the Moving Forward Act, would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/503923-democrats-eye-tax-credit-assistance-for-renewables-in