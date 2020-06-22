The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sugary drink tax models show health gains, cost reductions, but vary by tax design

Category: Environment Hits: 7

A simulation model details how different taxing strategies for sodas and other sugary drinks could impact health gains linked to heart attacks, strokes and diabetes while also lowering health care costs in the US. Three types of taxation on sugary drinks lower healthcare costs, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, but some -- such as taxing sugar content -- perform even better than taxing based on the volume of the beverage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622095014.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version