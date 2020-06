Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 13:50 Hits: 7

What did the very first proteins look like -- those that appeared on Earth around 3.7 billion years ago? Prof. Scientists have reconstructed protein sequences that may well resemble those ancestors of modern proteins, and their research suggests a way that these primitive proteins could have progressed to forming living cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622095023.htm