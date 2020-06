Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 09:24 Hits: 6

Despite a lack of tourists and income because of the coronavirus, locals in northern Kenya are sticking together to protect their wildlife. But elephant sanctuary manager Moses Lenaipa tells DW it's an uphill battle.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/corona-hit-tourism-in-kenya-leaves-elephant-conservation-staring-at-an-uncertain-future/a-53862166?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss