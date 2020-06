Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 19:50 Hits: 6

The temperature in a Russian town located within the Arctic circle reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, the hottest temperature on record for the area.Verkhoyansk, a town in the region of Siberia known for experiencing wide ranges in...

