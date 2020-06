Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 13:00 Hits: 9

The recession caused by the coronavirus could have a bigger impact on emissions than the earlier stay-at-home orders tied to the pandemic, experts say.Researchers found that emissions dropped by as much as 17 percent worldwide at the beginning of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/503673-recession-likely-to-hinder-rebounding-emissions-levels