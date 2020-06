Articles

Until now, the genomes of only two Neanderthals have been sequenced in high quality: one from Vindjia Cave in modern-day Croatia and one from Denisova Cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains. A research team has now sequenced the genome of a third Neanderthal whose remains were found - 106 kilometers away from the latter site - in Chagyrskaya Cave.

