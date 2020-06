Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 18:59 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed a new method to determine the structures of all RNA molecules in a bacterial cell at once. In the past, this had to be done individually for each molecule. Besides their exact composition, their structure is crucial for the function of the RNAs. The team has now described the new high-throughput structure mapping method.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200617145959.htm