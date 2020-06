Articles

When we make decisions, we don't always have all options available to choose from at the same time. Instead they often come one after another, as for example when we search for an apartment or a flight ticket. So we have to decide on something without knowing if a better option might have come along later. A study has shown that our standards drop more and more in the course of decision-making.

