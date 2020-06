Articles

Thursday, 18 June 2020

One of the largest problems with cancer treatment is the development of resistance to anticancer therapies. A research team found that repurposing a commonly used chemotherapy drug using a nanoparticle was more effective than both a solution of the pure drug and other available treatments.

