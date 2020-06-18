The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How cancer drugs find their targets could lead to a new toolset for drug development

Cellular processes such as transcription often take place in tiny cellular droplets called condensates. A new study shows the mechanism by which small molecules, including cancer drugs, are concentrated in these droplets -- a finding that could have implications for the development of new cancer therapeutics. If researchers could tailor a chemical to seek out and concentrate in one kind of droplet in particular, it might have a positive effect on the delivery efficiency of the drug.

