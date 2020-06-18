The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Plants are marvelous chemists, as the gardenia's DNA shows

Plants are some of nature's most extraordinary chemists. Unlike animals, they can't run from predators or pathogens. They can't uproot themselves to spread their seeds. So instead, they manufacture chemicals to make love and war. But how did plants obtain these capabilities? In a new study, scientists explore this question through the evolution of Gardenia jasminoides, sequencing the species' genome and learning how the plant evolved to make crocin, a useful chemical.

