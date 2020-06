Articles

Researchers have shed light on the reproductive role of 'dark matter' DNA - non-coding DNA sequences that previously seemed to have no function. Their findings have revealed that a specific non-coding genomic region is essential for the proper development of the male and female reproductive organs in rice.

