Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 10:30 Hits: 7

We know we need to consume less for the good of the planet, but what if those sacrifices were balanced against the incentive of shorter working hours? The pandemic could hold lessons for how we think about work.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/do-we-need-to-work-less-to-save-the-world/a-53742751?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss