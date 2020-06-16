Shhhh, the whales are resting

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:58 Hits: 0

Researchers recommend new guidelines for noise levels from whale-watching boats after having carried out experiments with humpback whales. They exposed the whales to different levels of boat-engine noises while observing the current guidelines for whale-watching -- keeping 100 meters distance, for instance -- while monitoring the whales' behavior closely with a drone camera. The researchers concluded that the noise level from a boat's engine should stay below 150 decibels.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200616135810.htm