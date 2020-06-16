The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Shhhh, the whales are resting

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Researchers recommend new guidelines for noise levels from whale-watching boats after having carried out experiments with humpback whales. They exposed the whales to different levels of boat-engine noises while observing the current guidelines for whale-watching -- keeping 100 meters distance, for instance -- while monitoring the whales' behavior closely with a drone camera. The researchers concluded that the noise level from a boat's engine should stay below 150 decibels.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200616135810.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version