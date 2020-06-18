A deep-learning E-skin decodes complex human motion

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 13:46 Hits: 7

A deep-learning powered single-strained electronic skin sensor can capture human motion from a distance. The single strain sensor placed on the wrist decodes complex five-finger motions in real time with a virtual 3D hand that mirrors the original motions. The deep neural network boosted by rapid situation learning (RSL) ensures stable operation regardless of its position on the surface of the skin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200618094617.htm