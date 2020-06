Articles

Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday that it will not regulate a chemical used in rocket fuel that has been linked to developmental damage. The agency said in a statement that the chemical, perchlorate, “does not meet...

