Mifflintown, Pa. farmer among EPA appointments to Farm, Ranch Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee

06/18/2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 18, 2020) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of 33 members to the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee (FRRCC). Established in 2008, the FRRCC provides independent policy advice, information and recommendations to the EPA Administrator on a range of environmental issues and policies that are of importance to agriculture and rural communities. [1][2]
“One of my priorities for EPA has been to restore trust for our Agency among agricultural stakeholders and rural communities,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “President Trump has been clear about the Administration’s commitment to agriculture and rural America, and as part of that commitment, I am excited to reinstate the Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Committee in 2020 with full membership. This committee will provide valuable input on how EPA’s decisions impact rural America, and I look forward to receiving the committee’s recommendations.”
“I would like to congratulate David Graybill as our representative from EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Dave’s experience as a dairy farmer in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, leader in the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and recipient of the 2019 Environmental Stewardship Award along with his track record of building partnerships between the agricultural and environmental communities, makes him an invaluable asset to FRRCC.”
To build a broad and balanced representation of perspectives for the FRRCC, EPA selected 33 members to represent a variety of relevant sectors from across the U.S., including agricultural stakeholders and [3]allied industries[4]; academia; state, local, and tribal government; and nongovernmental organizations. In selecting committee members, EPA reviewed the quality of applications received between Nov. 7 and Dec. 31, 2019 for nearly 150 nominations, and considered qualifications such as: whether candidates have experience in agricultural issues of relevance to EPA programs, are actively engaged in agricultural production, have related leadership experience, demonstrated ability to examine and analyze complex environmental issues with objectivity and integrity, have experience working on issues where building consensus is necessary, and are able to volunteer time to the committee’s activities.
The committee had no current members at the time of solicitation; therefore, [5]these 33 nominees will constitute a brand-new committee, and will each serve two- or three-year terms beginning June 15, 2020. The new members of the FRRCC hail from 24 states and one territory in all 10 U.S. EPA Regions, with six of the Members working in multiple states or at a national capacity.[6] The Committee expects to meet approximately twice a year beginning in late Summer of 2020.
The new FRRCC members and their affiliations are:
For further information:
Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee (FRRCC) website: www.epa.gov/faca/frrcc[7]
General information on federal advisory committees at EPA: www.epa.gov/faca[8]
