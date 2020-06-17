The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Self-powered 'paper chips' could help sound an early alarm for forest fires

Recent devastating fires in the Amazon rain forest and the Australian bush highlight the need to detect forest fires at early stages, before they blaze out of control. Current methods include infrared imaging satellites, remote sensing, watchtowers and aerial patrols, but by the time they sound the alarm, it could be too late. Now researchers have developed self-powered ''paper chips'' that sense early fires and relay a signal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200617121443.htm

