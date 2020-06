Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

Young children understand dinosaurs and The Wiggles are (or were!) real, and that fictional characters like Peter Pan and Spongebob are not real -- but cultural figures like Santa or the Tooth Fairy occupy an ambiguous place in a child's pantheon, a new study suggests.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200617150036.htm