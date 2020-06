Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 19:00 Hits: 3

A nuclear theory group experiment paves the way for solving the reactor antineutrino flux problems. The experiment is designed to measure the mass of the neutrino. As a by product of the calibration efforts of the experiment the electron spectral shape of the beta decay of Xe-137 could be measured.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200617150043.htm