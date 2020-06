Articles

More than a dozen Democrats are calling for the Trump administration to fire Assistant Interior Secretary Douglas Domenech, arguing that two ethics investigations in a six-month period show that his “unethical behavior justifies his...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/503206-dozen-democrats-call-for-firing-of-trump-official-after-repeated