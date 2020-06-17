Wind farms on the Black Sea coast could endanger bat populations in Eastern Europe

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

The Via Pontica, an important migration route for birds in Eastern Europe, runs along the Black Sea coast of Romania and Bulgaria. Bats also use this route. In this region, numerous wind farms have been installed in recent years because of good wind conditions. A research team has now demonstrated that this leads to high death rates of migrating bats and potentially large declines even in populations living in other countries.

