Two New Englanders Added to EPA&#039;s Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

BOSTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler is announcing the appointment of thirty-three members to the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee (FRRCC), including two new representatives based in New England. Established in 2008, the FRRCC provides independent policy advice, information, and recommendations to on the EPA administrator on a range of environmental issues and policies that are of importance to agriculture and rural communities.

The two New England members added to the FRRCC are:

Emily M. Broad Leib, Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic located in Cambridge, Mass. She is an expert on food waste reduction and recovery; and

Matthew Freund, Freund's Farm and CowPots LLC located in East Canaan, CT. Mr. Freund will be an important voice for New England dairy farmers.

"One of my priorities for EPA has been to restore trust for our agency among agricultural stakeholders and rural communities," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "President Trump has been clear about the Administration's commitment to agriculture and rural America, and as part of that commitment, I am excited to reinstate the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee in 2020 with full membership. This committee will provide valuable input on how EPA's decisions impact rural America, and I look forward to receiving the committee's recommendations."

"New England will be well-represented by the two new members from this region to EPA's Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee. Our new members will bring important perspectives to the Committee, from New England dairy farmers, and from food recovery policy experts. They will both bring much-needed knowledge and expertise which we expect will advise EPA on matters important to all our citizens," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel.

To build a broad and balanced representation of perspectives for the FRRCC, EPA selected 33 members to represent a variety of relevant sectors from across the U.S., including agricultural stakeholders and allied industries; academia; state, local, and tribal government; and nongovernmental organizations. In selecting committee members, EPA reviewed the quality of applications received between November 7 and December 31, 2019 for nearly 150 nominations, and considered qualifications such as: whether candidates have experience in agricultural issues of relevance to EPA programs, are actively engaged in agricultural production, have related leadership experience, demonstrated ability to examine and analyze complex environmental issues with objectivity and integrity, have experience working on issues where building consensus is necessary, and are able to volunteer time to the committee's activities.

The committee had no current members at the time of solicitation; therefore, these 33 nominees will constitute a brand new committee, and will each serve two or three year terms beginning on June 15, 2020. The new members of the FRRCC hail from twenty-four states and one territory in all ten U.S. EPA Regions, with six of the Members working in multiple states or at a national capacity. The Committee expects to meet approximately twice a year beginning in late Summer of 2020.

More information on EPA's Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee and a full list of new members: www.epa.gov/faca/frrcc