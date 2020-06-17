U.S. EPA orders Orange County chemical manufacturer to stop selling illegal disinfectants

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered OCCS, Inc., located in Stanton, California, to stop selling Sanitizer/Quat Solution Ready to Use and Quat Solution Ready to Use Cleaner, both unregistered antimicrobial disinfectants being distributed and sold in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.

The makers of Sanitizer/Quat Solution Ready to Use falsely label the product as a registered disinfectant by including on the label an EPA registration number which has been assigned to another registered pesticide. At some point, OCCS changed the label on the illegal product and relabeled the Sanitizer/Quat Solution Ready to Use product into Quat Solution Ready to Use Cleaner. The new product’s label removes the EPA registration number but includes a statement that an EPA registered product is the main “cleaning agent” used in the product.

EPA has issued the ‘Stop Sale’ order to prevent the company from continuing to distribute or offer for sale these unregistered antimicrobial disinfectants. The products have been available for sale on different online marketplaces.

“We are committed to ensuring disinfectants making antimicrobial public health claims meet stringent effectiveness and safety standards,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Administrator John Busterud. “Particularly during a pandemic, if the disinfectants are not effective, do not meet our safety standards, or make false claims, EPA will take action.”

Label used on one of the unregistered disinfectants that are subject to EPA’s stop-sale order. The product is falsely labeled as a registered pesticide.Caption: Label used on one of the unregistered disinfectants that are subject to EPA’s stop-sale order.

Public health claims can only be made regarding antimicrobial disinfectant products that have been properly tested and are registered with the EPA. The agency will not register a disinfectant until it has been determined that it will not pose an unreasonable risk when used according to the label directions. Products not registered by EPA can be harmful to human health, cause adverse effects, and may not be effective against the spread of germs.

To view the most up-to-date list of EPA-registered disinfectant products, visit https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2

For more information on pesticide registration, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration

