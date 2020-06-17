WVDEP and EPA Mid-Atlantic respond to concerns over flooding in Minden, WV

News Releases from Region 03

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and EPA Mid-Atlantic Region

(PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2020) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WV DEP) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Region have addressed concerns with the Minden, West Virginia, community on potential effects to the Schaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek Area Superfund Site after severe flooding occurred in the Fayette County area over several hours on Sunday.

EPA has been in contact with its local partners to assess the status of the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek Superfund Site – currently on EPA’s National Priorities List (NPL) – and the surrounding areas.

WVDEP was on the site on Monday June 15, 2020. Initial inspections indicate no significant damage to the cap structure or other recent work performed by EPA and its contractors . There is no indication that capped site material was transported away from the site.

WVDEP and EPA will continue to monitor the situation and the site. For more information on the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek NPL site, please contact EPA Region 3 at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Questions or concerns regarding other potential impacts from the flooding should be directed to the appropriate city and county agencies.