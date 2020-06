Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:57 Hits: 3

Although most broken bones can be mended with a firm cast and a generous measure of tender loving care, more complicated fractures require treatments like bone grafting. Researchers have now created superior bone grafts using primitive stem cells. They found that these cells help create very fertile scaffolds needed for bone to regenerate at the site of repair.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200616135752.htm