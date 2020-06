Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:57 Hits: 3

New data from TERAVOLT, a global consortium that tracks outcomes of people with thoracic cancers affected by COVID-19, offers clues as to why they experienced a high death rate of 33 percent when the coronavirus swept across Europe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200616135754.htm