Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 20:18 Hits: 3

More than 27,000 U.S. clean energy jobs were lost in May, bringing the total jobs lost since the start of the pandemic past 620,000, according to a new analysis. The report noted that the 620,590 jobs since march represent more than 18 percent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/503022-clean-energy-industry-sheds-27000-jobs-in-may