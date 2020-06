Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 07:10 Hits: 3

Did you know that your choice of food and fashion could be contributing to wasteful land use? To combat desertification and drought, a UN secretary highlights how more responsible consumer choices can help.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/to-stop-land-degradation-reject-fast-fashion-and-cancel-food-waste/a-53824564?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss