World's most complete health analysis of nesting sea turtles conducted in Florida

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:08 Hits: 2

The most comprehensive health assessment for a green turtle rookery in the world to date is providing critical insights into various aspects of physiology, biology, and herpesvirus epidemiology of this nesting population. Findings are hopeful for this population of green sea turtles in southeastern Florida, offer important data on the profile of health for future comparative investigations, and suggest that viruses are endemically stable in this nesting population.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200616100809.htm