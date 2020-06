Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 15:32 Hits: 7

Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee are again accusing their Democratic counterparts of misusing committee resources to stage forums that exclude the minority.The coronavirus pandemic has limited the formal hearing schedule for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/502929-gop-fighting-misleading-dem-forums-on-house-natural-resources