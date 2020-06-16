EPA begins public comment period on proposed cleanup plan for West Troy Contaminated Aquifer Superfund Site in Ohio

News Releases from Region 05

Virtual public meeting on June 24

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-056

TROY, Ohio (June 16, 2020) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), working with Ohio EPA, has begun a 30-day public comment period on its proposed Superfund cleanup plan for the West Troy Contaminated Aquifer site located on north end of the City of Troy.

EPA will accept comments until July 14, 2020, and hold a virtual public meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. To attend the virtual public meeting, contact Meg Moosa at (440) 688-4006 or via email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Sunday, June 21.

Comments on the proposed plan can be submitted:

online at www.epa.gov/superfund/west-troy-aquifer

in writing during the virtual public meeting

via mail to EPA’s Community Involvement Specialist Contractor Meg Moosa at Tetra Tech, Inc., 12334 Valley Vista Dr., Chesterland, OH 44026 (must be postmarked by July 14)

via email to EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Adrian Palomeque at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

via voice mail message at 312-353-6646

The proposed cleanup plan involves injecting microorganisms and organic carbon to break down the contaminants, connecting affected properties to the city’s water system, monitoring groundwater and monitoring for potential for vapor intrusion.

For more information on the plan: www.epa.gov/superfund/west-troy-aquifer or visit the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 100 W. Main St. (937) 335-4082.

