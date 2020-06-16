EPA begins public comment period on proposed cleanup plan for West Troy Contaminated Aquifer Superfund Site in Ohio

Category: Environment Hits: 2
For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-056
TROY, Ohio (June 16, 2020) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), working with Ohio EPA, has begun a 30-day public comment period on its proposed Superfund cleanup plan for the West Troy Contaminated Aquifer site located on north end of the City of Troy.
EPA will accept comments until July 14, 2020, and hold a virtual public meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. To attend the virtual public meeting, contact Meg Moosa at (440) 688-4006 or via email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [1] by Sunday, June 21.
Comments on the proposed plan can be submitted:
The proposed cleanup plan involves injecting microorganisms and organic carbon to break down the contaminants, connecting affected properties to the city’s water system, monitoring groundwater and monitoring for potential for vapor intrusion.
For more information on the plan: www.epa.gov/superfund/west-troy-aquifer[4] or visit the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 100 W. Main St. (937) 335-4082.
