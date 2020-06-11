Plastic in the deep sea: Virtually unaltered after a quarter of a century

Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Even in the most remote regions of the oceans plastic debris can be found. Usually it is impossible to determine how long they have been lying on the seabed. Up to now, this has also hampered attempts to estimate how long plastic degradation might take. Scientists have now examined plastic items that have verifiably been at the abyssal seabed for more than 20 years. They could not find any traces of fragmentation or even degradation.

