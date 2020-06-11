The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Plastic in the deep sea: Virtually unaltered after a quarter of a century

Even in the most remote regions of the oceans plastic debris can be found. Usually it is impossible to determine how long they have been lying on the seabed. Up to now, this has also hampered attempts to estimate how long plastic degradation might take. Scientists have now examined plastic items that have verifiably been at the abyssal seabed for more than 20 years. They could not find any traces of fragmentation or even degradation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611152450.htm

