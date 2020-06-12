The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Statistical analyses of plant metabolites allow solid testing of plant defense theories

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Do plants attacked by herbivores produce substances that are most effective against attackers in a targeted manner, or are herbivore-induced changes in a plant metabolism random, which could thwart the performance of herbivores? Scientists have tested these long-standing hypotheses for the first time using the coyote tobacco Nicotiana attenuata and its close relatives. They combined extensive measurements of known and unknown plant metabolites using mass spectrometry with statistical measures derived from information theory.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200612111357.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version